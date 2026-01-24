J&K Snowfall: Flight Operations Return To Normalcy In Srinagar After Runway Cleared Of Snow

MENAFN - Live Mint) A day after heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, flight operations have resumed at Srinagar airport on Saturday.

In a post on X, Srinagar Airport said that the Airports Authority of India, in close coordination with BRO, successfully cleared the apron and taxiways on Saturday morning to make the runway functional after an improvement in the weather.

"A joint inspection was carried out and flight operations were resumed," they said, adding that flight operations are expected to run normally and smoothly now.

“Indian Air Force has lifted the NOTAM for commercial operations,” the airport shared.

The first flight for the day landed at 1100 hours, the airport shared in a tweet.

“A smooth landing at 1100 hrs ✈️ Srinagar Airport welcomes its first flight of the day. All is normal now-the big bird has returned to the valley,” the airport said in a tweet.

"The flight operations have resumed at the airport as a flight has just landed at the aerodrome," officials at the Srinagar Airport said.

A major snowfall in Kashmir on Friday forced the cancellation of flight operations at the airport as snow accumulated on the runway.

However, according to a PTI report, an Indigo flight was cancelled early morning due to unfavourable weather conditions, while a few others were cancelled due to NOTAM (Notice to Airmen giving pilots essential information on flight safety) at Delhi.

There was some delay in the operation of a few other flights, PTI reported, citing officials.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, NH-44, remained closed for a second consecutive day on Saturday due to slippery road conditions.

The incessant snowfall on Saturday in the famous hill resorts of Jammu province - Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar & Batote, besides Banihal, Gool and other reaches - has brought life to a standstill in these areas.

However, a bright, sunny day was observed earlier in the day, which is expected to help with the restoration of power and water supply, as well as traffic.

In view of ongoing rains and snow accumulating up to Ramsoo, Authorities said that all types of traffic have been halted at safer locations on NH-44 as a precautionary measure because of slippery road conditions.

(With agency inputs)