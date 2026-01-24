Royal Enfield Hunter 350 On A Rs 20,000 Salary? Rs 5000 Down Payment, Easy EMI

Royal Enfield Bike on EMI: If you're planning to buy a Royal Enfield bike that fits your budget, we'll tell you all about it here. You can buy the Royal Enfield Hunter with just a ₹5000 down payment. Let's show you how...

The craze for Royal Enfield bikes is huge in India, especially among the youth. If you want a budget-friendly RE, the Hunter 350 is a top pick. You can get it with just a ₹5000 down payment!

To buy the Hunter 350cc in Delhi (starts at ₹1.60 lakh), you can pay ₹5k down and get a ₹1.55 lakh loan. With a good CIBIL score, a 5-year loan at 10% will have an EMI of around ₹3900.

Imagine, on a ₹20k salary, a ₹3900 EMI is super manageable. It won't strain your budget, letting you easily enjoy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, a bike known for its cool look and power.

The Hunter 350 has a 349cc air-cooled, single-cylinder J-series engine, making 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It has a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper assist clutch for smooth shifts.

The Hunter 350 has an ARAI-tested mileage of 36 kmpl, giving 35-38 km/l in real-world use. It has a 13L fuel tank, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 790mm seat height, and a USB port.