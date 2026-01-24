Royal Enfield Hunter 350 On A Rs 20,000 Salary? Rs 5000 Down Payment, Easy EMI
Royal Enfield Bike on EMI: If you're planning to buy a Royal Enfield bike that fits your budget, we'll tell you all about it here. You can buy the Royal Enfield Hunter with just a ₹5000 down payment. Let's show you how...
The craze for Royal Enfield bikes is huge in India, especially among the youth. If you want a budget-friendly RE, the Hunter 350 is a top pick. You can get it with just a ₹5000 down payment!
To buy the Hunter 350cc in Delhi (starts at ₹1.60 lakh), you can pay ₹5k down and get a ₹1.55 lakh loan. With a good CIBIL score, a 5-year loan at 10% will have an EMI of around ₹3900.
Imagine, on a ₹20k salary, a ₹3900 EMI is super manageable. It won't strain your budget, letting you easily enjoy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, a bike known for its cool look and power.
The Hunter 350 has a 349cc air-cooled, single-cylinder J-series engine, making 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It has a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper assist clutch for smooth shifts.
The Hunter 350 has an ARAI-tested mileage of 36 kmpl, giving 35-38 km/l in real-world use. It has a 13L fuel tank, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 790mm seat height, and a USB port.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment