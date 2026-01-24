HIL 2025-26: Hyderabad Toofans Vs Ranchi Royals In Do-Or-Die Clash

The battle for a place in the final of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 reaches its decisive stage as Hyderabad Toofans take on Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 2, scheduled to be played on 25th January, Sunday. The match, starting at 7:30 PM IST, will be a do-or-die encounter, with the winner earning a coveted spot in the Final, where table-toppers and Qualifier 1 winners, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, await. The losing team, meanwhile, will play the 3/4th place match against HIL GC.

Road to Qualifier 2

Hyderabad Toofans booked their place in this clash with a clinical 2-0 victory over HIL GC in the Eliminator, producing a composed defensive performance and making the most of their scoring opportunities to stay alive in the title race.

Ranchi Royals, on the other hand, arrive after a narrow 1-2 defeat to Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in a closely fought Qualifier 1, where fine margins separated the two sides in a high-intensity contest.

High Stakes, One Final Spot

With one last chance to book a berth in the final, both teams will be under immense pressure to deliver when it matters most. Hyderabad Toofans will look to build on the momentum from their Eliminator win, while Ranchi Royals will be determined to bounce back quickly and keep their championship ambitions intact.

The Toofans Captain Sumit shared his thoughts on the Qualifier 2 and stated, "We are known for playing aggressive hockey, and that is exactly the approach we took in the Eliminator. We plan to carry the same intent into Qualifier 2 as well. Playing in do-or-die situations has become familiar for us over the last few matches, so the pressure is something we are comfortable handling now. Our focus will be on sticking to our plans, starting strongly, and trying to score early as that always gives the team a big lift and builds confidence."

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the match, Ranchi Royals Captain Tom Boon said, "It was a close and tough match against the Lancers, but our focus shifts immediately to what is coming next. We still have another opportunity, and that's what matters now. We will recover quickly, analyse where we can improve, and prepare ourselves for Qualifier 2. Hyderabad Toofans is a strong team, but we believe in our quality and the way we play. If we execute our plans well and take our chances, we have every reason to be confident going into the next match."

All eyes will be on Kalinga Hockey Stadium as two evenly matched sides battle for survival, momentum, and a chance to challenge Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for the Men's Hero HIL 2025-26 title. (ANI)

