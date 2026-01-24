Major Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted Four Arrested From Jharkhand, West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) A major breakthrough has been achieved by the Cyber Police Station, South-West District, Delhi, with the busting of an organised multi-state cyber fraud syndicate involved in duping bank customers on the pretext of KYC updation.

According to the official press note, four key accused-Shiv Kumar Ravidas (22), Sanjay Ravidas (33), Dinesh Ravidas (29), and Shubham Kumar Barnwal (25)-have been arrested from Jharkhand and West Bengal. The syndicate was operating primarily from the Jamtara region of Jharkhand and nearby areas, impersonating bank officials and targeting unsuspecting victims across the country.

According to the press note issued by Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West District, New Delhi, the accused used to contact victims via phone calls and WhatsApp messages, creating a false sense of urgency regarding KYC updation.

Victims were induced to install malicious APK files on their mobile phones, which enabled the fraudsters to gain illegal remote access to banking applications and confidential credentials. Using this access, the accused fraudulently availed loans, transferred money into mule bank accounts, and withdrew the stolen amount through ATMs, POS machines, and other banking channels.

The case came to light following a complaint lodged by Ms. A. Ahmad, a resident of Sagarpur, New Delhi. As per the press release, on December 13, 2025, the complainant received calls and WhatsApp messages from unknown persons posing as bank officials.

On December 15, she received SMS alerts indicating that a loan of Rs 8.33 lakh had been processed on her Axis Bank credit card, followed by unauthorised debit transactions amounting to Rs 8.30 lakh. She denied authorising any such transactions, leading to the registration of e-FIR No. 132/2025 at PS Cyber South-West.

A dedicated team led by SI Amit Kumar, under the supervision of Insp. Pravesh Kaushik, SHO PS Cyber South-West, and ACP Operations Vijay Pal Tomar, conducted technical surveillance and coordinated raids. Three accused were apprehended from open fields in PS Nirsa area, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, while actively targeting victims. The fourth accused was later arrested from Hooghly, West Bengal.

Police recovered 10 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, clothing used during ATM withdrawals, malicious APK files, WhatsApp data, Excel sheets containing bank details, and transaction messages. Further investigation is underway.