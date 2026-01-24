'Palash Was Caught Red-Handed In Bed...', Fresh Controversy Emerges On Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana Break-Up

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal marriage: A fresh controversy has erupted after Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal called off their wedding. Allegations of personal betrayal and financial disputes have now drawn public attention

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal, who were earlier set to marry on November 23, 2025, officially cancelled their wedding in December. The ceremony had first been postponed due to reported family health concerns before being called off entirely. Both later released brief statements confirming the separation and requesting privacy during the difficult phase.

Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a childhood acquaintance of Mandhana, has accused Palaash Muchhal of personal misconduct and financial wrongdoing. Mane alleged that a disturbing incident during wedding celebrations led to the relationship breakdown. He has also claimed he lost over Rs 40 lakh in an unreleased film project and was pressured to invest more money. A formal complaint has reportedly been filed in Sangli, Maharashtra. Mane states he possesses chat and call records which he is willing to submit to authorities. These allegations remain claims under investigation and are yet to be proven in court.

Palaash Muchhal responded through social media, firmly rejecting all accusations. He stated that the claims were false and intended to harm his reputation. His legal team is reportedly exploring appropriate legal remedies. Meanwhile, both Muchhal and Mandhana have issued separate public statements confirming their decision to part ways, requesting understanding and privacy as they move forward.