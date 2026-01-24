Sourav Ganguly's Biopic Update: Luv Ranjan Confirms Reports Rajkummar Rao To Portray As Dada

The major cricket career of Saurav Ganguly, including his stint as captain of the Indian team, will serve as the primary protagonist of the film.

Director Luv Ranjan is most known for his quirky romantic comedies, but he has done an excellent job of diversifying his filmography by playing with other subjects and genres.

In an interview, Luv Ranjan highlighted his upcoming releases and hinted at the progress of the Sourav Ganguly biopic, which is set to begin production shortly.

According to recent Moneycontrol sources, the filming of Saurav Ganguly's noteworthy cricket career and time as captain of the Indian team is expected to begin in Kolkata.

Rajkummar Rao is apparently being considered for the role, and to deliver an authentic portrayal of the cricketing icon, the actor is said to be undertaking considerable training, including lessons in left-handed batting.

Luv Ranjan is currently busy with Vadh 2. On February 6, 2026, the highly anticipated crime thriller Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, would be released in theatres. The film, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg for Luv Films, promises to keep the realism and passion that made the previous film so successful.

In the same interview, Luv Ranjan discussed his trademark technique of crafting offbeat romantic comedies. He stated, "When I first started in this field, I didn't set out to be a filmmaker known for his quirky romantic comedies.

Sometimes you can't plan your route. You set out to do something, and your path takes shape. He also mentioned that they are currently exploring his signature comedies and romantic comedies. But it wasn't intentional. He did not decide on this path or trip ahead of time.