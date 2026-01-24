Rajasthan's Mount Abu Reels Under Severe Cold, Mercury Drops To -7°C

As a cold wave continues to grip northern India, Rajasthan's only hill station, Mount Abu, has been witnessing extreme winter conditions, with frost forming on grasslands and icy layers covering water bodies as temperatures dipped sharply over the past few days.

Mercury Plunges to Record Low

Usually, winter conditions begin to ease after Basant Panchami, but Mount Abu has experienced the opposite trend over the last three days. Following a cold wave on Friday, Saturday morning, January 24, turned out to be the coldest and most bone-chilling day of the current winter season. The minimum temperature reportedly plunged to a staggering minus 7 degrees Celsius today, marking the lowest reading this winter.

Widespread Frost and Frozen Water Bodies

The severity of the cold was evident across the region as thick layers of ice formed on ponds and small water bodies, resembling ice sheets seen inside deep freezers. In several areas, water surfaces froze completely overnight, highlighting the intensity of the cold wave.

Visuals from the region showed frost-covered surroundings and residents braving the harsh conditions. A thick layer of frozen dew was also observed on grasslands in rural pockets of Mount Abu, including Salgaon and the Chand Mari firing range. Nearby ponds were seen covered with solid ice sheets, underlining how low temperatures had dropped through the night and early morning hours.

Impact on Daily Life and Tourism

The cold conditions persisted throughout the day, with biting winds adding to the discomfort. Even after 9 am, locals were seen warming themselves around bonfires along roadsides, as the sun offered little relief. The cold spell continued well into the evening and night, making it one of the harshest winter phases in recent years.

Tourists Face Unexpected Chill

Tourists visiting Mount Abu for sightseeing expressed surprise at the extreme cold following Basant Panchami. Many said the weather stood in stark contrast to conditions in their home cities. Despite wearing heavy winter clothing, several visitors were seen keeping their hands tucked into pockets, rubbing their palms together while sipping hot tea and snacks to cope with the freezing temperatures. (ANI)

