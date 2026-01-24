Kamaal R Khan (KRK) Arrested In Mumbai: Actor Allegedly Fires 4 Rounds At Residential Building

The Oshiwara police detained actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, on Saturday morning in connection with a two-round shooting incident reported earlier this month in Mumbai's Andheri district.

Mumbai police have arrested actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, for reportedly firing four shots into a residential building in Andheri where writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra resides.

Khan was taken at his studio on Friday night and formally arrested following questioning by a Mumbai Police team. During the interview, he confirmed firing the shots on January 18 using his licensed handgun. Police have found the firearm used in the crime. The motivation for the termination remains unknown. Police said Khan, who portrays himself as a film critic and has previously worked as an actor and director, said during questioning that he had no intention of causing harm.

According to his statement, Khan told detectives that he was cleaning his gun before firing it to test its operation. He stated he aimed at the mangrove forest in front of his house, assuming it was safe for such a test.

Khan added that he expected the bullets to be absorbed by the mangrove region, but strong winds allowed one of the rounds to travel further and strike a building in the Oshiwara neighbourhood.

According to officials, writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra lives on the second story of the building, and model Prateek Baid dwells on the fourth. Initially, authorities had no information on the shooter's identity, but the investigation eventually revealed Khan's participation. He is currently in police custody as investigations continue.