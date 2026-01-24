Guesthouse Damaged, Civilian Injured In Fire Mishap In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A guesthouse was damaged in a fire mishap near the Dal Gate in Srinagar on Saturday morning, while a civilian was also injured in the incident, officials said.

An official said that fire broke out from the guest house following which fire tenders rushed to the spot.

He said that after strenuous efforts fire was put off, while a civilian was injured during the firefighting operations. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and his condition is stable now,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

The cooling operations are underway and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said