What National Girl Child Day Means In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Every year, January 24th comes around as National Girl Child Day, and every year I find myself thinking about what it really means.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the surface, it celebrates girls, their potential, and rights. There are speeches, programs, and messages that highlight what girls can do and what they deserve. And yet, I keep asking myself whether these celebrations reach the girls themselves, the ones living in homes and villages where opportunities are limited and choices are often made for them.

For me, this day is a mix of hope and reflection. It is a reminder that recognition matters, but it is not enough.

I have spent years talking to girls across Kashmir, and I have learned how their daily lives shape who they are.

At home, chores and family responsibilities come first. Girls cook, clean, care for younger siblings, and adjust to expectations that put their own dreams on hold.

Decisions about what they study, where they go, and even how they use their own time are often made by others. Their ambitions are expressed in hushed tones, careful not to demand too much, because they know the world has a way of asking them to wait.

Outside the home, challenges grow. Poverty limits options. Schools can be far, travel can feel unsafe, and missing sanitation facilities make classrooms inaccessible.

Social expectations often discourage education. Many girls leave school before completing basic grades, because barriers keep stacking against them.

Adolescence, which should be a time for exploring, learning, and understanding oneself, can become a period of restriction and anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health adds another layer to this daily pressure.

Constant expectations, fear of judgment, early responsibilities, and exposure to abuse take a serious toll. Many girls carry stress and worry silently because speaking up is not encouraged.

I have seen how living under these pressures shapes confidence, self-perception, and the way girls relate to the world.

Menstrual health makes things even more complicated. Access to sanitary products, hygienic facilities, and accurate information is limited. Girls miss school, withdraw from social spaces, and internalize shame around their bodies.

This is the reality behind a celebration that claims to honour their growth and potential.

Thinking about all of this, I keep returning to one question: what happens after National Girl Child Day ends?

True change begins when we create spaces where girls can speak, learn, and grow without fear.

Initiatives like the Adolescent Learning Centers by the Human Welfare Voluntary Organization in Pattan, Bijhama, and Boniyar offer a model.