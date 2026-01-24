The Two Faces Of Womanhood In Kashmir

Last summer, I went to Naidkhai, a small village in Bandipora, hoping for a refreshing break from Srinagar.

Every morning before sunrise, I watched women leave their homes and enter the fields, carrying heavy bundles, bending over the crops under the heat for hours at a time.

Their hands were calloused and their backs permanently curved from constant labour. Some bore injuries that had never healed properly.

Bandaged wrists, swollen ankles, and deep cuts testified to lives filled with relentless work.

When I asked one woman why she had not seen a doctor, she explained that the government hospital was too far and private clinics too expensive.

Another told me she could not afford to miss a day of work, and her household duties left her no time to seek care.

Their health was visibly poor. Pale faces, persistent coughs, untreated infections, and chronic pain shaped the daily lives of these women, and still, they carried on without complaint.

They worked every day, sustaining families and communities, while their own bodies bore the consequences.

Standing there, I realized how hollow discussions of women's empowerment sound when basic healthcare remains out of reach.

A few days later, I met some of Kashmir's most accomplished businesswomen in Srinagar.

Startup founders, executives, and professionals spoke confidently about careers, independence, and ambition. They travelled freely, studied at top institutions, accessed the best hospitals, and earned respect in male-dominated spaces.

I admired them deeply, but I could not stop thinking about the women of Naidkhai.

The contrast made one truth unavoidable: equality in Kashmir often depends on money.

Wealthier women enjoy freedom, healthcare, education, and social capital, while poorer women remain invisible in discussions of empowerment.

This disparity reflects structural inequalities that extend beyond culture.

Gender inequality in Kashmir is economic, political, and institutional. Some scholars observe that female literacy in the region lags far behind male literacy, and rural women face the greatest disadvantage.

Poverty, early marriage, domestic labour, and the perception that educating daughters is a poor investment push girls out of school at an early age.

The lack of accessible healthcare deepens this inequality.

Women in villages like Naidkhai live miles from government hospitals, and private facilities remain financially inaccessible. Research by a Kashmiri scholar notes that female health often receives little attention, as families prioritize male members. Women face chronic illness, malnutrition, and reproductive health challenges in silence, and infant and child mortality rates remain higher among girls than boys.

The women I observed in Bandipora embodied the patterns documented in these studies, turning statistics into lived experience.

Participation in public life also remains limited. Politics, administration, business leadership, media, and academia continue to be male-dominated spaces. Only about 18 percent of Kashmiri women are employed, compared with more than 75 percent of men.

Female-headed households experience higher poverty and economic vulnerability. Land and asset ownership remains rare among women, with just 27 percent holding any property.

Economic dependence shapes choices, limits mobility, and constrains every aspect of life.

The long-standing strife in Kashmir has deepened these inequalities. Many women have lost family members or been left to raise children alone, often without legal or financial support.

The absence of male family members has deepened poverty and social marginalization, forcing women to face extreme hardship without institutional support.

Fertility trends in the region further reveal the pressures on women.

Falling fertility rates are linked to unemployment, delayed marriages, and economic insecurity. Many women delay motherhood, because survival and material stability have become uncertain.

Feminism in Kashmir often assumes a universal experience of oppression, but the lives of urban and rural women differ dramatically.

The entrepreneur in Srinagar and the woman harvesting paddy in Bandipora live in separate realities.

One debates glass ceilings, while the other worries about feeding her children and accessing healthcare.

Observing only urban women risks overlooking the vast majority of the population.

Feminism in the region cannot ignore class.

Marxist feminism provides a lens to understand these differences.

Women's oppression exists not only in cultural practices but also in economic exploitation. Poverty and patriarchy operate together, producing layered oppression.

When women perform unpaid domestic labour, toil in fields without wages or legal protection, or lack ownership of property, they face systemic injustice beyond patriarchal norms.

The lessons from Naidkhai remain vivid. Gender equality without economic equality offers little real change.

Women cannot access empowerment if they cannot afford healthcare, education, or time away from survival work.

Representation alone does not compensate for structural exclusion.

Addressing this inequality needs action beyond legal rights or symbolic gestures. Land ownership, fair wages, healthcare, education, and redistribution must guide policy. Rural healthcare must improve, girls' education must be accessible, economic opportunities for poor women must expand, and legal protections for female workers must strengthen.