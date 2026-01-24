Snow Brings Delight And Disruption To Kashmir
Snow arrived in Kashmir after weeks of worry and whispered prayers.
The dry winter had unsettled farmers, orchardists, and anyone who depends on rivers and springs.
When the snow finally fell, it softened the hills, filled the air with relief, and restored a feeling many here had been missing.
Winters without snow feel wrong in the valley, almost like a broken promise. This snowfall seemed to set things right.
