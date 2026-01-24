Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Several Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Due To Delhi NOTAM

2026-01-24 01:09:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Several flights to and from Srinagar airport were cancelled on Friday due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi airport and unfavourable weather conditions in the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

According to airport authorities, multiple flights operating between Srinagar and Delhi were affected, while at least one flight was cancelled due to bad weather at Srinagar.


Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport, the officials said, adding that the inconvenience caused to travellers is regretted.

Kashmir Observer

