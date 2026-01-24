Several Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Due To Delhi NOTAM
According to airport authorities, multiple flights operating between Srinagar and Delhi were affected, while at least one flight was cancelled due to bad weather at Srinagar.
Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport, the officials said, adding that the inconvenience caused to travellers is regretted.
