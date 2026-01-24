US Vice President To Visit Azerbaijan, Armenia, Trump Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Vice President JD Vance will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia in February, Azernews reports.

"In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for upholding a peace agreement that was signed in August.

"We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan," Trump added.

The TRIPP initiative was agreed at a White House summit on Aug. 8, involving Pashinyan, Aliyev and Trump, to reopen regional transport links by connecting mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan via Armenia.