Light Rain Forecast In Northern Areas Saturday-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 24 (Petra) – Temperatures will drop slightly Saturday, and cold weather will prevail in most areas, and quite cool conditions are forecast in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea.Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) referred to a chance of light and intermittent rain in the Kingdom's northern and parts of the southeastern regions for a short period.In its report, the JMD warns of the possibility of reduced horizontal visibility in the morning hours due to fog formation over high mountains and slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.According to the report, temperatures will rise slightly Sunday, as sunny and cold weather is forecast in most areas, while Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will be slightly warm.Temperatures will rise again on Monday, as relatively cool weather will prevail lmost countrywide and slightly warmer conditions are forecast in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 14 and 3 degrees Celsius, in while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 24C, dropping to 14C at night