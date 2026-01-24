Patrick Reed Shines With Flawless 65 To Lead At Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai, UAE - January 23, 2026: Patrick Reed produced a flawless round of 66 to earn into a one-shot lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The American has a great track record around Emirates Golf Club, finishing as runner-up in 2023 and in the top ten last year.

Reed began the second round just four shots adrift of overnight leader Francesco Molinari, but he was soon level with the Italian after two birdies and an eagle on his front nine.

Two more birdies came at the first and third to reach nine under before parring his way home for a blemish-free 66.

He sits one clear of Englishman Andy Sullivan, who carded the joint lowest round of the week with a brilliant seven-under 65.

'The game felt good. Kind of went out there and gave myself a lot of good looks, good opportunities and only missing one green today, that definitely helps,' Reed said.

'You're able to do that around this type of golf course, you're able to shoot a number and I was lucky enough to see a couple putts go in early and it just went from there.

'The golf course is definitely a little bit more gettable in the morning, especially a day like today because the greens are a little bit more receptive.'

Reed, starting on the back nine, made his climb with a birdie from the fringe at the 12th and was one shot behind thanks to a 42-foot eagle putt at the 13th.

He left himself seven feet at the 17th for birdie and when he drained the putt, he was co-leader at seven under.

The 2018 Masters Tournament winner hit the front on his own following a four-foot putt at the first and he stretched his advantage to two with another birdie at the third.

Reed could not improve his score as he closed with six straight pars, with the late starters on course.

Mikael Lindberg, who has not missed a cut since the Nexo Championship in August, continued his rich vein of recent form by closing the gap on Reed to one.

The Swede birdied three of his first four holes to climb to eight under, but successive bogeys from the first set him back.

He returned to seven under with a birdie at the third, only to drop shots at the sixth and eighth to slip back.

Sullivan kickstarted his tournament with four straight birdies from the third before adding another at the ninth to reach the turn in 30.

A sixth birdie of the day propelled him to seven under, only to go bogey-birdie-bogey from the 12th to stall him momentum.

Another dropped shot at the 16th could have derailed the 38-year-old, but Sullivan birdied the 17th before a stunning second shot into the last set up a closing eagle to jump up to eight under.

Italian pair Molinari and Andrea Pavan were one shot back, while Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard birdied five holes on the back nine for a bogey-free 67 to sit in solo fifth at six under.

Race to Dubai Rankings delivered by DP World leader Jayden Schaper carded a 68 to finish at five under alongside fellow South African Hennie du Plessis, Lindberg and Finland's Oliver Lindell and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton.

SATURDAY AT TOURNAMENT TOWN

Away from the Moving Day action on the Majlis course, Tournament Town is set to deliver a full programme of entertainment from 10am to 10pm.

A special WICKED performance from Broadway Entertainment Group will enchant Tournament Town from 3:00pm to 3:30pm, followed by a meet-and-greet with Elphaba and Glinda from 3:30pm to 3:45pm, where children and families will be guided onstage for photos.

The expanded Kids Zone, double in size for 2026, hosts another day of activities and workshops, while roaming acts, bubble artists, stilt walkers, children's entertainers, caricature artists, and glitter face painting keep fans of all ages entertained throughout the day. Live music continues into the evening.

Sustainability Corner features engaging eco-focused activities for all ages, reflecting the tournament's status as the first GEO Certified golf event in the Middle East.

Fans can refuel at the new Eat Street food hub, featuring 12 F&B outlets including MrBeast Burger, Salt, Topgolf, Hangry Joes, Yalla Mahalla, and Vietnamese Foodies.

Weekend tickets are AED 100 with advance purchase or AED 125 at the gate, with children under 17 receiving free entry when registered and accompanied by an adult. Those seeking an elevated experience can opt for The Social on Sixteen with limited tickets remaining from AED 790 while The Dallah Lounge is now sold out for all remaining days of the tournament.

GETTING TO THE TOURNAMENT

There is no free or paid public parking at Emirates Golf Club, visitors are urged to use public transport. To find the fastest route, visitors can plan their visit on the Journey Planner on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic App and access the RTA app for public parking options in the surrounding areas.

The easiest way to reach the tournament is by Dubai Metro, as Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station sits directly outside the main entrance to Emirates Golf Club on the Red Line, offering seamless access to the venue. The station is well connected from key locations across the city, including Mall of the Emirates, Business Bay, Dubai Mall, World Trade Centre and Airport Terminal 3.

Visitors driving in can also park for free at Centrepoint, Etisalat or Jebel Ali Metro stations, then hop on the Red Line to Al Fardan Exchange, arriving right at the front gate.

Taxis will be available at drop-off and pick-up points for spectators at the venue throughout the tournament, making this a convenient option for families and groups.

Bus route 83 stops at Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station, directly outside the Emirates Golf Club entrance, and connects to multiple locations across Dubai.

There is limited paid parking space on Saturday and Sunday available on a first come first serve basis in two carparks adjacent to the venue entrance that can be accessed by foot across the footbridge: Reem Al Sahra Car Park Rental and American University Dubai.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 512 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Saturday, January 24, 2026 7:58:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)