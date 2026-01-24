MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 23, 2026 5:33 am - Porsche Center Leninsky's solution to the VTS problem: engine restart

A unique service procedure restarting the VTS (telematics) control unit is available to customers of Porsche Center Leninsky, part of the AVTODOM Group. It allows Porsche owners experiencing sudden engine failure after starting their vehicles to restore functionality.

The problem, in which the car stalls immediately after starting, is caused by the VTS unit entering limp-home mode. Porsche AG currently has no official software solution for this issue. This makes the restart procedure the most natural and safe solution. Porsche Center Leninsky's specialists have many years of experience and their professionalism has been repeatedly recognized by the manufacturer. They will perform a VTS control unit reset in compliance with all official protocols. This includes removing the unit, restarting it and then programming it.

It is extremely important for Porsche owners to avoid attempting repairs themselves if a problem occurs. Methods such as prolonged battery disconnection or physical removal of the VTS unit by unqualified technicians can lead to further problems, ranging from additional malfunctions in the vehicle's electronic systems to damage to the control units. Furthermore, the vehicle's factory key information is stored in the VTS unit, which can be permanently deleted, damaged or stolen. Contacting an authorized dealership is the only way to minimize risks and maintain the vehicle's functionality.

Porsche Center Leninsky customers have access to a full range of service options, including seasonal options, tire service, wheel storage and a 25-point vehicle diagnostic with a 50% discount. A special program is available to maintain the optimal technical condition of Porsche vehicles older than three years. It includes a 30% discount on service work and a 10% discount on genuine spare parts.

Dealership customers can receive free on-board battery charging and consult remotely with service center specialists. Individual service plans for family and corporate fleets are available at Porsche Center Leninsky. This ensures a comprehensive and personalized approach to each client.

"The key goal of Porsche Center Leninsky is to guarantee our customers a premium level of service and technical support, - commented Ivan Akinfiev, Director of Aftersales Service at Porsche Center Leninsky. – Our experience servicing the brand's vehicles, direct access to the manufacturer's technical information and proven protocols allow our specialists to perform unique procedures such as resetting the VTS unit. This ensures maximum reliability for Porsche owners. The dealership team builds long-term relationships with customers and provides customer-focused service".