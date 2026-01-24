JNPM Joins Fastercapital's Equitypilot To Scale Diversified Agribusiness In Angola

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 23, 2026 5:37 am - Luanda, Angola & Dubai, UAE - Jan 12, 2026 Angola's agricultural and coastal resources present a timely opportunity for integrated value-chain companies to address domestic food security and diversify export-ready production.

Angola's agricultural and coastal resources present a timely opportunity for integrated value-chain companies to address domestic food security and diversify export-ready production. JNPM enters the market with broad operations spanning crop production, livestock, artisanal fishing and seafood processing, and manufacturing representation positioning the company to respond to growing regional demand for processed fish, staple crops and farmto-market goods.

What the Startup Delivers?

JNPM operates large, fertile farms producing tubers (cassava, yams, sweet potatoes), cereals (maize, rice) and legumes (beans, soy, peanuts), alongside vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes and okra. Livestock pilots include pigs, goats and poultry.

On the fisheries side, JNPM processes catfish and tilapia and plans to expand into marine fishing leveraging Angola's extensive coastline.

The company also extends into training through partnerships with IPED and PECB, petroleum supplies via representation of KEYWAY and SHENGJI GROUP, and consumer goods through K-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL.

Why Now?

Rising domestic food demand, coupled with underdeveloped processing capability and Angola's coastal access, creates a near-term window for vertically integrated producers to add value locally.

JNPM's mix of primary production, processing experience and existing international supplier relationships enables faster commercialization and potential export readiness.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

FasterCapital will work with JNPM to refine execution milestones focused on operational scalability and market entry. Initial activities include: - Operational assessment of crop, livestock and fish-processing capacity - Roadmap for improving smoked and scaled fish yield and shelf-life - Go-to-market refinement for local and regional buyers - Investor-readiness package and materials for fundraising conversations Founder background Founder Jordao Miguel brings hands-on agricultural management and local-market knowledge, operating farms with access to three rivers and two streams that support irrigation and artisanal fisheries. His experience managing diverse production lines informs JNPM's multi-vertical approach.

Ecosystem relevance

JNPM already represents international firms (Iped, Pecb,, K-Young International), indicating established supplier channels that FasterCapital will leverage for technical and equipment support during scale-up.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support JNPM through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'Next 90 Days Over the next three months FasterCapital and JNPM COMÉRCIO GERAL E REPRESENTACOES (SU), LDA will finalize a 6–12 month execution plan, prioritize immediate yield and processing improvements, pilot buyer introductions in Luanda and surrounding provinces, and prepare investorfacing documentation to support future fundraising rounds.

About JNPM COMERCIO GERAL E REPRESENTACOES (SU), LDA

JNPM is an Angolan agribusiness and diversified production company working across crop farming, livestock rearing, artisanal fishing and value-added processing. The company also represents international suppliers and training partners to strengthen its technical capabilities. Founder: Jordao Miguel.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support.

The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.