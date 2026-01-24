Originate Soft Launches Advanced SEO Services To Fuel Digital Growth For Startups And Smes

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 23, 2026 7:00 am - Originate Soft launches an exclusive range of affordable SEO services in Kolkata to help startups and SMEs accelerate their business growth.

Kolkata, January 21, 2026- Originate Soft, a trusted digital marketing agency, announces the launch of its specialized SEO services in Kolkata. These services are projected to improve organic search growth and deliver tangible results for local businesses, particularly startups and SMEs. Under the leadership of CEO Asim Patra, this set of SEO services will cater to the rising need for online visibility and to build confidence in customers.

In 2026, SEO is not about keyword stuffing. To operate successfully, a business has to establish a strong online presence. Originatesoft's new set of services provide targeted SEO solutions for startups and SMEs in Kolkata. With the help of these budget-friendly services, businesses can build powerful digital foundations and stay competitive in the market.

“The digital business landscape is rapidly evolving with AI.” - Stated Asim Patra.“Traditional SEO methods are no longer enough for businesses to grow. We are bringing future-proof strategies for small and medium sized businesses in Kolkata. Our services are designed not only to help them rank, but to build strong online authority, drive quality organic traffic, and convert leads into long term loyal customers.“

Key Highlights of Originate Soft's SEO Services

The company is offering a comprehensive range of organic search growth services designed for small and medium sized businesses.

Website Review and Analysis

Effective SEO starts with reviewing and analyzing a website. This includes checking technical SEO issues (such as slow loading speed) and on-page SEO issues (such as missing Meta tags).

On-Page SEO

On-page SEO includes optimizing a website's pages for higher visibility in search results. Experts conduct keyword research, optimize Meta tags, content, and images to improve on-page SEO of a website.

Local SEO

Local SEO includes the process of helping a business appear on local search results. This service is ideal for businesses that operate locally and offer their products/services to customers residing in a particular area. It also includes creating and optimizing a business profile for Google, providing complete business information.

Content Marketing

Content marketing includes generating high quality, informative content that brings organic traffic to a website. Blogs, articles, infographics, videos, etc. are some of the types of content the company creates to help businesses achieve their goals.

Technical SEO

The company conducts technical SEO services to improve the technical aspects of a website that contribute to higher ranking. The experts optimize website speed, optimize sites for mobile phones, and implement structured data to improve rich snippets.

Off Page SEO

The company also applies a set of effective SEO methods outside of the website that improves rankings for a business. These include building quality links, promoting content on social media, and more.

Optimization of Conversion Rates

Through this process, the company improves a website's ability to turn visitors into leads or customers. They conduct A/B testing on website elements and apply what works best. The experts also work on improving user experience to minimize bounce rates.



Originate Soft aims to make advanced search engine optimization services affordable and easily accessible for growing businesses.“Our aim is to be the trusted partner for entrepreneurs and SMEs in Kolkata.” Patra added,“We want to help small and local businesses thrive and operate successfully in a competitive digital business environment.”

Services Designed to Help Startups and SMEs Achieve Organic Growth

The company has set affordable prices for their SEO packages that businesses can effortlessly hire. These dedicated SEO services are ideal for companies that have just entered the market and those who are looking to enhance their online presence and drive organic growth through effective and yet affordable methods. The company also considers quality customer service an essential part of their SEO services in Kolkata.

About Originate Soft

Originate Soft is a trusted digital marketing company in Kolkata that helps businesses expand their growth through organic methods. With this comprehensive range of newly launched SEO solutions for startups and SMEs, the company aims to help businesses increase online visibility, reach the right target audience, and boost sales.

