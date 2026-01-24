William Pardue Releases Gripping Memoir Wolf Creek A True Life Drama Of Redemption And Survival In The Texas Wilderness

Discover the Battle Between Trust and Violence in a Remote East Texas Camp

Author William Pardue unveils his new book Wolf Creek, a memoir chronicling a year of intense survival and transformation set in the remote East Texas woods in 1971. This compelling narrative is not just about a group of troubled boys sent to the wilderness as a last-ditch effort for rehabilitation; it's a gripping tale of emotional turmoil, human resilience, and the raw battle between good and evil.

In Wolf Creek, Pardue recounts the story of ten emotionally disturbed delinquent teenage boys from the Southside of Chicago who were sent to an isolated location in the woods, devoid of modern comforts such as running water, electricity, and access to medical or law enforcement resources. With the guidance of two counselors, their mission was clear: to learn to live in society by first learning to live together as a tribe. What unfolds is a year-long emotional and psychological war, as these boys, rejected by society, must confront their own hatred, distrust, and violence in order to survive and build trust with each other.

Set against the backdrop of a tumultuous time in U.S. history, including the Vietnam War and racial tensions, Wolf Creek delves deep into the human spirit, exploring the transformative power of love and trust amidst unimaginable challenges.

“I was fresh out of college with a degree in Zoology, and what I thought was going to be a 'camping experience' turned into something much deeper and more profound,” said Pardue.“The year I spent with these boys shaped my future in ways I never expected. It was a battle of trust and love versus hate and violence, and those emotions were at war every day.”

William Pardue is a 73-year-old attorney based in Northern California. His diverse career includes stints as a social worker and building contractor. Pardue's previous experiences as a counselor at a wilderness camp, alongside his studies at the University of Texas at Austin, laid the foundation for Wolf Creek, which he co-wrote with the help of his son. In addition to Wolf Creek, Pardue has written three other books: Why God, A Mystic Guide to Spiritual Evolution, and Visionary Perspectives Reincarnated. His personal journey through the world of social work, construction, and law informs his empathetic storytelling and deep understanding of human nature.











