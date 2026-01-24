OECD Reports Green Growth Projects Bolstering Kyrgyzstan's Climate Resilience (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Projects in the field of "green" growth and the energy, water, and land sectors contribute to environmentally sustainable development and enhance the resilience of Kyrgyzstan's economy to climate-related risks, a representative of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) told Trend.

An OECD representative noted that in 2025, the organization's work in Kyrgyzstan centered on improving policies for critical minerals and boosting trade and transport connectivity.

"A flagship initiative focused on transparency in the critical minerals sector, promoting OECD standards on tax policy, responsible business conduct, and environmental risk management. A flagship publication on enhancing trade and transport connectivity in Central Asia was launched in November during the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum," the organization said.

Furthermore, the OECD highlighted that anti-corruption efforts, guided by the Istanbul Action Plan, remained a priority.

"The objectives of "green" growth received an additional boost through projects in the energy, water, and land sectors, as well as measures to enhance climate resilience," the representative added.

Regarding initiatives that contribute to institutional reforms, economic governance, and sustainable development in the country, the organization noted that improving transparency in the mining sector helps strengthen economic governance and fiscal discipline.

"Work on trade and transport connectivity helps simplify regulations and create predictable conditions for doing business, supporting economic diversification," the OECD representative concluded.

The relationship between Kyrgyzstan and the OECD centers on economic development, policy reform, and capacity building, primarily through the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme. Despite not being a member, Kyrgyzstan aims to improve its business climate and align with international standards.

Key areas of collaboration include enhancing access to finance for SMEs, promoting a green economy, monitoring anti-corruption initiatives, participating in the PISA to evaluate education quality, and improving public sector digitalization. The OECD also supports regional cooperation and provides insights through various projects like the Clean Public Transport Programme and economic analysis reports focused on Kyrgyzstan's growth dynamics.