European Union Sends Nearly 450 Generators To Ukraine

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission, according to a correspondent for Ukrinform.

"More than a million Ukrainians have been left without electricity, water, and heating in sub-zero temperatures after relentless Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. The European Commission is today deploying 447 emergency generators worth EUR 3.7 million from the EU's strategic reserves to restore power to hospitals, shelters, and critical services," the statement said.

The generators, mobilized from the rescEU strategic reserves and located in Poland, will be distributed by the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross among the most affected communities.

The European Commission recalled that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the EU has sent about 10,000 generators to Ukraine through the Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). Ahead of this winter, the European Commission also completed the transfer of a complete thermal power plant donated by Lithuania as part of the largest coordinated logistics operation in the history of the Mechanism.

“The European Commission strongly condemns Russia's attacks on critical energy infrastructure and the humanitarian damage they cause. The EU will not allow Russia to freeze Ukraine into submission and will continue to help Ukrainians survive this winter,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine had received more than 50 tons of equipment for energy companies in recent days.