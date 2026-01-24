Ukraine's Forces Destroy Russian Artillery Gun On Kupiansk Front
The artillery piece used by the enemy to fire on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces was detected during aerial reconnaissance. After the coordinates were confirmed, the target was struck with precision FPV drones, resulting in the destruction of the gun and putting it out of action.
The loss of the artillery system forced the enemy to curtail activity in the area and reduced the intensity of their fire.Read also: Ukrainian drone operators destroy Russian artillery, radar station
As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, known as the“Scythian Griffins,” destroyed a Russian Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system designed to detect and shoot down low-altitude targets.
Illustrative photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
