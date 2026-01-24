Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Forces Destroy Russian Artillery Gun On Kupiansk Front

Ukraine's Forces Destroy Russian Artillery Gun On Kupiansk Front


2026-01-24 12:04:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnipro Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

The artillery piece used by the enemy to fire on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces was detected during aerial reconnaissance. After the coordinates were confirmed, the target was struck with precision FPV drones, resulting in the destruction of the gun and putting it out of action.

The loss of the artillery system forced the enemy to curtail activity in the area and reduced the intensity of their fire.

Read also: Ukrainian drone operators destroy Russian artillery, radar station

As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 423rd Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, known as the“Scythian Griffins,” destroyed a Russian Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system designed to detect and shoot down low-altitude targets.

Illustrative photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

MENAFN24012026000193011044ID1110643647



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search