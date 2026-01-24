Carnival Conquest Launches Adults-Only Cruises Featuring Barbados

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By GIS

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new series of adults-only special sailings aboard the Carnival Conquest, positioning Barbados as a key port of call within its Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries.

The casino-themed Sailings Exclusively for Adults (SEA sailings) which are invitation-only and offered exclusively to qualified guests, combine adults-only departures with extended journeys that call at Bridgetown.

The inaugural cruise departed Miami on January 5th, 2026, with more than 2,700 passengers onboard, and included visits to Barbados and other major regional destinations. A second extended sailing departed on January 17th, 2026. Barbados will also receive calls through the end of January and August.

The programme includes a mix of adults-only casino sailings and family-oriented offerings and will continue to be monitored by Carnival Cruise Line as it evolves in the coming months. Each call to Barbados is expected to deliver positive economic impact through increased passenger spend and enhanced opportunities for local cruise stakeholders.

“Carnival's special sailings represent a significant opportunity for Barbados,” says senior business development officer, Cruise, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Tia Broomes.

“These extended itineraries and adults-only voyages attract a demographic that is eager to explore, dine and invest in authentic onshore experiences. Each visit strengthens our cruise ecosystem, supports local businesses and reinforces Barbados' reputation as a must-visit Southern Caribbean port.”

