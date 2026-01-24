MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Mexico City Welcomes Costa Rican Artist Aimée Joaristi With Her Exhibition“Bestiarios,” A Neo-Expressionist Look At Power appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Renowned Costa Rican-Cuban artist Aimée Joaristi arrives in Polanco, Mexico City, with her latest work, the series“Bestiarios,” a solo exhibition that brings together eight previously unseen works of abstract portraiture with a political slant. The exhibition, curated by artist and professor Frency Cheshire and curator and critic David Mateo, will open on February 7 at 7:00 p.m. and will be open for one month at the Byron53 gallery at Lord Byron 53, Polanco, V Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Mexico City, CDMX.

This exhibition is part of the international tour to present the artist's book, which will take place the day before the opening, at 5:30 p.m., with the participation of a panel of experts composed of Cuban curators Frency Cheshire and David Mateo, accompanied by Costa Rican gallery owner, writer, and art historian Klaus Steinmetz, and Cuban critic, editor, and curator Elvia Rosa Castro, all prominent figures in Latin American art criticism and curatorship.

In Bestiarios, Aimée Joaristi portrays the veiled dimension of political figures. In the context of the Costa Rican electoral process and global political events, it is inevitable that, as an artist born in Cuba, she is affected by the contemporary sociopolitical climate. From this perspective, political figures are progressively revealed to her as distorted: a mixture of soap opera, horror, and fiction characters. The faces, filtered through personal subjectivity, appear increasingly altered. Faced with this, Joaristi opts for abstract portraiture as a strategy to represent the dark, the hidden, and the unspoken aspects of power.

Curator David Mateo explains: The paintings in the“Bestiarios” series show the technical and symbolic sophistication that Aimée Joaristi's works have achieved. They openly interweave all the drawing and painting techniques that the artist has perfected in her treatment of genres such as landscape and human figuration, the two major fields of her neo-expressionist experimentation. They also corroborate her mastery of color, her skill in gradations, and her ability to convey violent or subtle tones.

Aimée Joaristi, known for her versatility and passion, has developed a career that ranges from performances to installations and videos. However, her main focus remains painting, a medium she uses as a tool to capture emotional complexity and contemporary reality. Her works, characterized by energetic brushstrokes and unmistakable gestures, seek to reaffirm the importance of individual introspection in a world dominated by ephemeral images.

Free admission. More information on the social media accounts of Galería Byron53 and the artist.

In addition to her participation in Byron53, Aimée Joaristi will be present from February 4 to 8, 2026, at the Zsonamaco contemporary art fair, represented by Rodrigo Rivero Lake at booth SL09.

Also, as part of the international tour to present the artist's book, Joaristi will be opening the solo exhibition“Descarnada” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Bogotá on March 19, 2026, with an exhibition that reviews the recent series“Human Song” accompanied by earlier pieces from her career that contextualize her intimate and neo-expressionist work in painting, video, and installation.

Aimée Joaristi (Havana, Cuba, 1957), a Costa Rican born in Cuba, is a multidisciplinary artist who explores themes related to unconsciousness, playful transgression, Cuban migration, female empowerment, and the destruction of nature in her recent works. From painting and installation to performance, photography, video art, and short films, multiple media are conceived as another channel of communication for messages born of intuition and self-exploration.

Among her notable exhibitions are the 1st SACO International Biennial of Contemporary Art 2021, the 13th Havana Biennial 2019, the Mantova International Biennial of Contemporary Art 2017, the Guayaquil Biennial 2016, the 5th Riga International Triennial of Fiber and Textile Art 2015, and several editions of Juannio. Her work has also been featured in numerous exhibitions at the Passelle Centre D'Art Contemporain in Brest, France; Matadero, Museo C.A.V. La Neomudéjar, Museo Ciudad del Arte Zapadores, Centro Cultural La Casa del Reloj, PHOTO España, and ARCO in Madrid, Spain; Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de las Américas, Miami, Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, Fort Myers, and Museum of Arts and Science, Daytona, United States; ART Lima in Peru; Museo Nacional de Arte Moderno“Carlos Mérida,” Museo Miraflores, Fundación Rozas Botrán, Guatemala City, Guatemala; among others.

Joaristi has been awarded several prizes, including the Artist of the Future Award from Contemporary Art Curator Magazine (2020) and the Emerging Artist Award Dubai from TAG Gallery (2016). Her work has been featured in publications such as Lenguaje Sucio by Editorial Hypermedia in Miami, United States (2019), and Entre Siglos by the Rozas Botrán Foundation in Guatemala (2016).

Her works can be found in private collections in Chile, France, Mexico, Madrid, and elsewhere, as well as in important public collections, including the Wifredo Lam Museum in Cuba, the Museum of Decorative Arts and Design in Latvia, the C.A.V La Neomudéjar Museum in Spain, and the Museum of Contemporary Art of the Americas in the United States.

Byron53 Gallery, Frency Cheshire +52 777 109 8286

Aimée Joaristi +506 8841 0402

