Indonesia Landslide: At Least Seven Dead, 82 Missing As Tragedy Hits West Java Province

2026-01-24 12:00:41
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least seven people died, and 82 were reported missing after a landslide in the West Bandung region of Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia disaster mitigation agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said on Saturday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Live Mint

