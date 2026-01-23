Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EURUSD Wave Analysis 23 January 2026

2026-01-23 11:08:09
(MENAFN- FxPro) EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– EURUSD broke key resistance level 1.1800

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1900

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 1.1800 (which reversed the price in December, as can be seen below) interacting with the resistance trendline of the daily Triangle from July.

The breakout of the resistance level 1.1800 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of January.

Given clear daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.1900, former multi-month high from September.

FxPro

