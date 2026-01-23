AIA Hong Kong Continues To Lead The Market In Number Of New Business Policies
We sincerely thank our customers for their continued trust. AIA Hong Kong's sustained leadership in the number of new business policies reflects that when people seek to protect their own and their loved ones' future through insurance, AIA's quality health and wealth solutions - together with services and experiences that go beyond traditional insurance - consistently stand out as their preferred choice.
We remain committed to protecting every moment that matters and helping people and the communities we serve to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.
Notes:
* Source: The latest provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term insurance business from January to September 2025.
** Based on statistics from Insurance Authority released since 2014 – Provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term insurance business.
