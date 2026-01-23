Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Increases Profile With Zacks SCR Coverage, Set For Market Re-Rating

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.



LaFleur Minerals receives coverage from Zacks Small Cap Research, increasing its market visibility and indicating fair market value at $1.04 as it prepares to launch gold production in renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec.

With gold hitting new market records during the past year, LaFleur is uniquely situated among junior miners, owning the Beacon Gold Mill, which has an estimated replacement value exceeding $70 million after being acquired at bankruptcy sale for $1.2 million. The company also has 445 mineral claims and one mining lease on its nearby Swanson Gold Project, which spans more than 18,000 hectares (about 44,500 acres).

Gold near-term producer and explorer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) recently closed three financing drives for a total of $7.8 million to restart its gold production operations at wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill located in the renowned Abitibi Gold Belt in Quebec, Canada's largest gold producing region.

LaFleur's Beacon Gold Mill is located along Route 117 in Val d'Or, Quebec, and its Swanson Gold Project is situated about 50 km to the north from there, ideal trucking distance to supply the mill with feed. The mill contains crushing, grinding, flotation, regrind, leaching and Merrill‐Crowe circuits capable of processing...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN