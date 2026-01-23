Very Cold Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Weather, inshore, until 6:00 am on Saturday will be relatively cold daytime with scattered clouds and cold to very cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind, it willآ see partly cloudy, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers. Offshore it will be 05 to 10 kilometers.