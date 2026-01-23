Very Cold Weather Expected Tonight
Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.
Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.
Visibility inshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers. Offshore it will be 05 to 10 kilometers.
