Kenyan Star Oketch Claims Historic 10Th Title As Qatar's Strongest Man

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Multiple-time Qatar's Strongest Man champion Christopher Oketch repeated his dominance yesterday, overpowering 10 elite competitors from across the GCC to win the championship's first-ever GCC-wide edition at Aspire Park.

The Kenyan powerhouse, a familiar and formidable figure on Qatar's strength-sports scene, retained his crown for a remarkable 10th time in an action-packed weekend event, outclassing challengers from Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The expanded GCC format raised the level of competition and intensity, but Oketch proved untouchable across a punishing series of strength and endurance challenges.

Contestants were pushed to their physical limits in events that included carrying loads of up to 350kg, lifting 140kg sandbags onto elevated platforms at speed, a 350kg tyre flip race, and a medley challenge weighing up to 125kg. The championship culminated in the crowd-favourite truck pull, where athletes hauled a 15.5-tonne vehicle over a set distance.

Despite the increased regional competition, Oketch's experience and consistency set him apart. Known for his explosive power and disciplined preparation, he controlled the contest from the early rounds and sealed victory in the final stage.

Oketch has always attributed his victory to hard work, discipline and unwavering focus, consistently emphasising that true strength goes beyond physical power and is rooted in determination, patience and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

A long-time advocate of fitness and active living, Oketch has often used his platform to promote health awareness, inspiring both aspiring athletes and the wider public to embrace sport as part of daily life.

Organised by Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF), the championship has grown into one of Qatar's flagship strength-sport events. By opening the competition to GCC athletes for the first time, AZF further elevated its regional profile and competitive standards.

Ahmed Mohammed al-Hassan, Events and Venues director at AZF, said in a statement:“The Qatar's Strongest Man Championship represents one of the distinctive sports platforms that reflects Aspire Zone Foundation's commitment to delivering integrated sporting events that combine competitive excellence with an engaging community experience, while reinforcing Aspire Park's position as a leading sports and lifestyle destination.”

Hamad Yousef al-Obaidly, director of Communication and Public Relations at AZF, said:“The strong public and media turnout reflects the growing interest in strength sports across the region and highlights the importance of such events in delivering Aspire's message of promoting sports participation and strengthening positive engagement with the community.”

The Strongest Man event has become a major annual event on Qatar's sports calendar, drawing elite athletes, engaging fans, and supporting the foundation's goal of encouraging sports participation and healthy, active lifestyles.

The event delivered a full family-friendly experience, with AZF hosting a fan zone alongside the championship, featuring children's sports activities, food stalls, and local product outlets, turning Aspire Park into a lively hub for visitors of all ages.