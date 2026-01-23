Plumbers Warn: This Is The Worst Thing You Can Do To Your Dishwasher

MENAFN - Clever Dude) Dishwashers are supposed to make life easier, not flood your kitchen or rack up repair bills. In my experience, that hasn't been the case. One wrong move can turn this helpful appliance into a plumbing nightmare. According to professional plumbers, the most common dishwasher disasters are completely avoidable. That said, here are eight things you should never EVER do to your dishwasher.

1. Never Use Regular Dish Soap in the Dishwasher

It might seem harmless, but using liquid dish soap in your dishwasher is a recipe for disaster. Unlike dishwasher detergent, regular dish soap creates a mountain of suds that can overflow and damage your floors. Plumbers say this is one of the most common emergency calls they get, especially after someone runs out of pods and improvises. The foam can seep into the machine's internal components, leading to clogs, leaks, and even motor failure. Always use detergent specifically labeled for dishwashers to avoid a costly cleanup.

2. Stop Pre-Rinsing Your Dishes

It sounds counterintuitive, but rinsing your dishes before loading them can actually confuse your dishwasher. Modern machines have sensors that detect how dirty the water is to adjust the cycle accordingly. If your plates are too clean, the dishwasher may run a shorter cycle, leaving behind hidden grime. Plumbers also warn that rinsing wastes water and can lead to buildup in the filter. Just scrape off large food chunks and let the machine do its job.

3. Don't Overload the Racks

We've all been tempted to cram in“just one more plate,” but overloading your dishwasher can block the spray arms and prevent proper cleaning. When dishes are stacked too tightly, water and detergent can't reach every surface. This leads to cloudy glasses, stuck-on food, and eventually, a burned-out motor from overwork. Plumbers say overloading is a silent killer that shortens your dishwasher's lifespan. Stick to the manufacturer's loading guidelines for best results.

4. Avoid Washing the Wrong Items

Not everything belongs in the dishwasher, no matter how tempting it is to toss it in. Wooden utensils, cast iron pans, insulated mugs, and certain plastics can warp, crack, or leach chemicals when exposed to high heat. Plumbers often see damage caused by melted items clogging the drain or damaging the heating element. Always check if an item is“dishwasher safe” before loading it. When in doubt, hand-wash to protect both your items and your appliance.

5. Don't Forget to Clean the Filter

Your dishwasher has a filter that traps food particles, and if you don't clean it regularly, it can clog and cause foul odors or drainage issues. Plumbers recommend checking the filter at least once a month, especially if you use your dishwasher daily. A dirty filter forces the pump to work harder, increasing wear and tear. It can also lead to standing water and mold growth inside the machine. A quick rinse under hot water can keep things running smoothly.

6. Skipping Maintenance Cycles Is a Mistake

Just like your car, your dishwasher needs regular maintenance to stay in top shape. Most manufacturers recommend running a cleaning cycle with a dishwasher cleaner once a month. This helps remove grease, limescale, and detergent buildup that can clog internal parts. Plumbers say neglecting this step is a major reason for early breakdowns. Set a reminder and treat your dishwasher to a deep clean.

7. Using Too Much Detergent Can Backfire

More soap doesn't mean cleaner dishes. In fact, using too much detergent can leave a filmy residue on your dishes and damage the machine's seals. Plumbers often find gunky buildup in hoses and pumps caused by detergent overload. Always follow the recommended amount on the packaging, and consider using pods for consistent dosing. Less is more when it comes to keeping your dishwasher healthy.

8. Ignoring Strange Noises or Leaks

If your dishwasher starts making odd noises or leaking water, don't ignore it. These are early warning signs that something's wrong, like a clogged drain, worn-out gasket, or failing motor. Plumbers say catching these issues early can prevent major repairs down the line. A small leak today could mean warped cabinets or mold tomorrow. If something seems off, call a pro before it turns into a disaster.

One Bad Habit Can Cost You Big

Your dishwasher is a hardworking appliance, but it's not invincible. The worst thing you can do (using regular dish soap) can cause immediate chaos. But the other habits on this list are just as damaging over time. By avoiding these common mistakes, you'll extend your dishwasher's life and avoid expensive plumber visits. A little care goes a long way when it comes to protecting your kitchen MVP.

