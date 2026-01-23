8 Electronics Everyone Should Unplug Before A Thunderstorm

MENAFN - Clever Dude) When thunder rumbles and the skies darken, most people rush to close windows or bring in patio furniture. But there's one critical step that often gets overlooked: unplugging your electronics. Lightning doesn't need to strike your house directly to cause damage. A surge can travel through power lines, phone lines, and even cable connections, frying your devices in an instant. If you want to avoid costly repairs... or worse, a house fire. Here are eight electronics you should always unplug before a thunderstorm.

1. Televisions

Your TV is one of the most vulnerable devices during a storm. It's constantly plugged in and often connected to cable or satellite lines, which can also carry surges. Even if it's turned off, a power surge can damage the internal circuitry. Plumbers and electricians alike warn that TVs are among the most common casualties of lightning-related power spikes. Unplug both the power cord and any coaxial or HDMI cables to be safe.

2. Desktop Computers and Monitors

Desktop computers are expensive and store valuable data, making them a high-risk item during storms. A sudden surge can fry the motherboard, corrupt your hard drive, or destroy your monitor. Surge protectors help, but they're not foolproof against a direct lightning strike. If you know a storm is coming, shut down your system properly and unplug it from the wall. Don't forget to disconnect the Ethernet cable too.

3. Routers and Modems

Your internet equipment is often overlooked, but it's just as vulnerable as your computer. Routers and modems are connected to both power outlets and phone or cable lines, making them double targets. A surge can knock out your internet for days and damage your provider's equipment, which you might be responsible for replacing. Unplug both the power and data cables to fully protect them. It's a small step that can save you a big headache.

4. Gaming Consoles

Gaming consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch are pricey investments, and they're often left plugged in 24/7. These devices are sensitive to voltage fluctuations and can be permanently damaged by a single surge. If you're not actively using your console and a storm is on the way, unplug it completely. That includes the power cord and any HDMI or Ethernet connections. It's better to miss a few minutes of gameplay than to lose your entire system.

5. Kitchen Appliances with Digital Displays

Microwaves, coffee makers, and even toasters with digital timers are at risk during thunderstorms. These appliances often contain circuit boards that can be fried by a power surge. While they may not seem as critical as your computer, replacing them can still be costly. If you have time before a storm hits, unplug any small kitchen appliances that aren't essential. It's a simple way to protect your home and your wallet.

6. Smart Home Devices

Smart speakers, thermostats, and home assistants are becoming more common, but they're also more vulnerable. These devices are always connected to power and Wi-Fi, making them susceptible to surges from multiple sources. A lightning strike can render them useless or even cause them to malfunction dangerously. If a storm is forecasted, unplug smart devices and consider turning off your Wi-Fi router. You can always reconnect once the skies clear.

7. Chargers and Power Strips

Leaving chargers plugged in during a storm is a hidden hazard. Not only can the charger itself be damaged, but anything connected to it (like your phone or tablet) can be affected too. Power strips are especially risky if they're not surge-protected or if their protection has worn out. Unplug chargers and power strips from the wall, not just the devices from the strip. It's a quick move that can prevent a costly loss.

8. Washing Machines and Dryers

Large appliances like washers and dryers may seem sturdy, but their electronic control panels are surprisingly delicate. A power surge can short out these systems, leaving you with an expensive repair bill. If you're not in the middle of a load, unplug these machines before a storm rolls in. It's especially important if your laundry room is in a basement, where flooding and electrical issues can combine dangerously. Better safe than sorry when it comes to high-voltage appliances.

Don't Wait for the Boom

The best time to unplug electronics is before the first lightning strike. Once the storm is overhead, it's too risky to start pulling cords from outlets. Make it a habit to check the forecast and unplug vulnerable devices when severe weather is expected. It only takes a few minutes, but it could save you thousands in repairs or replacements. When it comes to thunderstorm safety, a little prevention goes a long way.

