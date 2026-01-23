India Reaffirms Commitment To Build Bright, Prosperous Future With Fiji

MENAFN - IANS) Suva (Fiji), Jan 24 (IANS) India has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Fiji and the wider Pacific, highlighting that the bilateral relationship of the two nations is entering a new phase of cooperation built on trust, shared values and people-to-people ties, according to Fijian media.

Speaking during India's Republic Day reception held at Fiji's Novotel Lami on Friday night (local time), Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta said India and Fiji were working together to shape a future that delivers tangible benefits for their citizens, reports local media outlet, The Fiji Times.

"Together, we will build a future that is brighter, more prosperous, and more inclusive for our peoples," Mehta said.

He acknowledged the deep historical links between the two nations, highlighting the enduring contribution of the Girmitiya community to Fiji's social, cultural and economic development.

"The Indian diaspora in Fiji has been a cornerstone of our relationship since the 19th century, and today continues to play an integral role across agriculture, trade, education and public service," he said.

According to the Indian High Commission in Suva, Mehta highlighted the significance of further strengthening the robust and multifaceted India-Fiji ties for the benefit of both people, the region and beyond.

The event further strengthened the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and shared values, the Indian mission said.

During this, Mehta also described 2025 as a "milestone year" for bilateral relations, marked by "sustained high-level political engagement".

He noted that the visits by Fijian President Naiqama Lalabalavu (last November) and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (August 2025) to India resulted in key agreements and a joint statement "reaffirming Veilomani Dosti -- friendship grounded in mutual respect", The Fiji Times reported.

Mehta also called health cooperation a "major highlight of the partnership", adding that India is committed to building a 100-bed Super Speciality Hospital in Suva. This facility will serve as a regional hub for advanced medical services in the island nation.

He further stated that this project reflects India's commitment to strengthening healthcare resilience in Fiji and the Pacific, while adding that the tender process is underway and construction would begin soon.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the need for expanding collaboration in areas such as agriculture, education, defence, and capacity building.

Mehta further mentioned India's expertise in renewable energy, digital technologies, and climate resilience, and said that these can offer new opportunities for cooperation, both bilaterally and through regional and multilateral forums.

"India is committed to working with Fiji and other Pacific Island nations to promote sustainable growth, resilience, and shared prosperity," he stated, reaffirming India's engagement through the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.