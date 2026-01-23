Today Women Are Leading Progress Of Our Nation: HM Shah On National Girl Child Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings to everyone on National Girl Child Day, emphasising that girls are not merely a responsibility but represent sheer strength and an invaluable force in nation-building as women are leading the progress of India now.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Minister Amit Shah said,“Greetings to everyone on 'National Girl Child Day.' #NationalGirlChildDay symbolises that girls are not merely our responsibilities but sheer strength. The glorious examples of Rani Lakshmi Bai, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Mula Gabharu, and Pritilata Waddedar fill every Indian heart with pride and inspiration."

Highlighting the role of women in India's growth story, Shah further stated,“The Modi government's mantra of women-led development has placed Nari Shakti at the forefront of development, and today women are leading the progress of our nation.”

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 in India. It is a significant occasion dedicated to highlighting the rights, education and overall welfare of girls. Initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without facing the barriers of gender discrimination.

The observance of National Girl Child Day provides an opportunity to promote awareness about the rights of girls and ensure that they are given equal opportunities and adequate support, free from gender bias. The day also seeks to draw attention to the inequalities faced by girls, encourage their education and motivate society to value and respect them as equals.

A major focus of the initiative is to bring about a change in societal attitudes towards girls by addressing critical issues such as female foeticide, declining sex ratio and discrimination, while fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for the girl child.

Over the years, the government has launched several schemes and initiatives aimed at empowering girls and improving their socio-economic status. Key programmes include 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', which focusses on preventing gender-biased sex selection and promoting girls' education; 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana', which encourages savings for the future of the girl child; and the 'National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education', among others.

In addition to welfare schemes, the government has also implemented strong legal measures to empower and protect the girl child. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, seeks to eliminate child marriage by penalising those involved in the practice.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, addresses sexual abuse of children, with updated rules in 2020 to strengthen its implementation. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, ensures care, protection and rehabilitation of children in need.

Mission Vatsalya focusses on child development and protection, offering services such as the Child Helpline and the Track Child Portal to assist missing children. The Track Child Portal, functional since 2012, facilitates the matching of missing children reported at police stations with those found and residing in Child Care Institutions.

The PM CARES for Children Scheme supports children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, collaborations with NIMHANS and the E-SAMPARK programme provide mental health and medical care.

National Girl Child Day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of empowering girls and fostering an environment of equality and opportunity. Through sustained initiatives, policies and awareness campaigns, the government continues to work towards eliminating gender disparities, promoting education and ensuring the health, safety and well-being of girls across the country.

Recognising and nurturing the potential of every girl child is essential to building a more inclusive, progressive and equitable future for India.