Guyana Japan Signs Concessional Agreement To Improve Water Infrastructure

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – The government of Guyana on Wednesday reinforced its commitment to people-centred development with the signing of a concessional agreement with the Government of Japan to upgrade water treatment infrastructure in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara.

The document was inked by minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Hugh Todd, and Japanese ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency, Dr Akima Umezawa, during a ceremony at the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation in Georgetown.

Minister Todd described the exchange of notes and signing ceremony as a powerful milestone, underscoring nearly six decades of a strong and productive relationship between the two states. He noted that Japan has consistently supported Guyana's development, with a clear focus on human capital and improving the quality of citizens' lives. This approach aligns closely with president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali's people-centred development model that is

Minister Todd emphasised that access to reliable water infrastructure is fundamental to building a competitive and resilient economy. He pointed to Diamond as a rapidly growing community and emerging hub in Region Four, where expanding populations require upgraded public services.

The minister explained that the Diamond water treatment upgrade forms part of a broader framework of Japanese-supported investments.

Similar projects were implemented in Regions Two, Three and Seven.

Minister Todd also highlighted the importance of water to national and global development goals, referencing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six, which focuses on clean water and sanitation. He stated that improved water access directly supports poverty reduction, better health outcomes and overall human development.

“If we are going to improve the quality of life of every citizen, then water is vital, it is essential for life, and it is universal,” minister Todd stated.

Ambassador Umezawa stated that access to safe water is a fundamental human need, essential for life and health as a basic human right.

“This project is aimed at not only creating safer and sustainable drinking water but also enhancing a healthy life environment, which contributes to the development of Guyana,” he explained.

The concessional agreement paves the way for the implementation of the Diamond water treatment project, marking another step in the government's drive to build modern infrastructure that directly improves the lives of Guyanese.

