OAS US Department Of State On The Situation In Haiti

USA / HAITI – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) continues to follow closely the evolution of the political situation in Haiti and has remained engaged in dialogue with Haitian authorities amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the current transitional framework.

In this context, the General Secretariat recalls that the mandate of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) is set to conclude on February 7, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of the April 3, 2024 Agreement.

Decisions regarding future governance arrangements rest with Haitian leadership and the relevant national stakeholders. Any political arrangement emerging from this process would benefit from being clearly defined and time-bound, so that transitional mechanisms remain temporary in nature.

A results-oriented approach would also be essential, with priority given to restoring security and enabling the organization of elections. Effectiveness would hinge on strong coordination, including constructive engagement with international partners. Above all, a spirit of unity should prevail, placing the interests and well-being of the Haitian people at the center of all efforts.

Haiti stands at a critical juncture in its history. With the support of the international community, the country continues to address urgent security challenges while working toward the restoration of legitimately elected institutions as the foundation for economic and social recovery. In this delicate context, the preservation of stability, dialogue, and institutional continuity remains essential, and the current relative stability should be sustained and strengthened.

The General Secretariat calls on all political actors and the nation's driving forces to act responsibly, in the interest of peace and the Haitian people. Faithful to its mandates and principles, the OAS reaffirms that Haiti remains a priority and reiterates its commitment to supporting stable governance and the strengthening of democratic institutions.

Meanwhile, US Secretary Marco Rubio's call with Haitian prime minister Fils-Aimé follows the below attributable to principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Friday with Haitian prime minister Alix Fils-Aimé to reaffirm US support for Haiti's stability and security. Secretary Rubio emphasised the importance of his continued tenure as Haiti's prime minister to combat terrorist gangs and stabilise the island.

“The current violence caused by gangs can only be stopped with consistent, strong leadership, with the full support of the Haitian people. The secretary added the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) must be dissolved by February 7 without corrupt actors seeking to interfere in Haiti's path to elected governance for their own gains.

“Haiti's leader must choose Haiti's stability. The United States will ensure there is a steep cost for corrupt politicians who support vicious gangs and wreak terrorism on Haiti.”

