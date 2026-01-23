Smart Thermostat UK: Repenic Unveils Stylish, Subscription-Free Heating Control For Modern Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) Repenic, the UK-based smart home brand known for combining elegant design with practical technology, has today launched its latest range of smart thermostats and heating controls designed specifically for UK heating systems. The new products, including WiFi wireless thermostats, underfloor heating thermostats, and an 8-channel wiring centre, bring advanced control and improved efficiency to homes with combi and system boilers - including OpenTherm compatibility - without the burden of subscriptions or complicated setup.

Repenic has positioned itself as a challenger brand in the smart home market, arguing that many existing products either compromise on design or charge premium prices for features that should be standard. Repenic's new thermostat lineup aims to address both issues by offering high-quality heating control that looks premium but remains affordable.

“Our mission has always been to make smart home technology feel less clinical and more human,” said a Repenic spokesperson.“Traditional heating controls often look outdated or overly technical, and many smart systems lock users into ongoing subscriptions. Repenic's new thermostats are designed to be intuitive, stylish, and genuinely accessible - because comfort shouldn't come with hidden costs.”

Designed for UK Homes, Built for Modern Living

Repenic's new WiFi wireless thermostat is engineered for compatibility with most UK combi and system boilers, including OpenTherm systems. The thermostat provides users with precise temperature control through a clean, minimalist interface and a smart app that enables easy scheduling, remote access, and energy monitoring.

For homeowners looking to upgrade underfloor heating systems, Repenic is also releasing a WiFi underfloor heating thermostat available in both electric and water-based versions. The product offers accurate temperature regulation and a sleek design that blends seamlessly into modern interiors.

Complementing the thermostat range is Repenic's 8-channel wiring centre, designed to simplify installation and improve control for larger or more complex heating systems. The wiring centre supports multiple zones and allows homeowners to manage their heating with greater flexibility.

Style Meets Function

One of Repenic's defining features is its focus on design. The new thermostats are available with black metal faceplates, echoing the brand's signature aesthetic seen across its dimmer switches and light controls. The result is a smart heating solution that looks as good as it performs - a key consideration for homeowners who want technology to enhance their interiors rather than detract from them.

“Smart home devices should feel like part of the home, not an afterthought,” said the Repenic spokesperson.“Our products are designed to sit naturally in any living space, with a premium look that doesn't come with a premium price.”

No Subscription, No Fuss

Repenic emphasises that its smart thermostats are subscription-free, with no hidden fees. This aligns with the brand's wider philosophy of honest pricing and transparent value. Customers can enjoy the benefits of remote control, scheduling, and energy-saving features without being locked into ongoing costs.

Repenic's product range also includes dimmer switches and light switches, reflecting the company's broader commitment to creating a complete smart home ecosystem that prioritises both form and function.

A Brand Built on Balance

Repenic's name is inspired by Plato's The Republic, reflecting the company's dedication to balance, justice, and community. The brand's founders believe that smart home technology should be democratised - not reserved for those willing to pay a premium for aesthetics or features.

“Repenic is about creating a new standard in home automation,” the spokesperson added.“We want to empower homeowners with technology that improves daily life while remaining affordable and visually appealing.”

Availability and Pricing

Repenic's new smart thermostat range is available now through the company's UK-based online store. The WiFi wireless thermostat is priced at £99, the WiFi underfloor heating thermostat starts at £84, and the 8-channel wiring centre is £89. Orders over £150 qualify for free delivery.

About Repenic

Repenic is a UK-based smart home brand focused on creating stylish, intuitive, and affordable home automation products. From smart thermostats to dimmer switches and lighting controls, Repenic combines thoughtful design with practical technology to offer a premium look at a fair price. Inspired by Plato's vision of balance and community, Repenic aims to redefine what homeowners can expect from smart home devices.

For more information, visit Repenic's website or contact their UK headquarters at Gravel Lane, Banks, Southport, PR9 8DE.