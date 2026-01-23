Iran Says 10 Foreign Intelligence Services Behind Recent Unrest

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jan 24 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said yesterday that, 10 foreign intelligence services were behind recent“terrorist” incidents in the country.

In a statement on its official outlet Sepah News, the IRGC described the incidents as part of a failed“U.S.-Israeli plan,” to threaten Iran's territorial and national integrity. It said, a foreign“command room” was set up after a 12-day conflict in June, to create internal chaos, provoke military intervention, and mobilise groups seen as a threat.

The IRGC said, it had disrupted the plots from June through late Dec, detaining 735 people, linked to“anti-security networks,” guiding 11,000“vulnerable individuals,” and seizing 743 illegal weapons.

Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, called the unrest a“quasi-coup,” backed by the United States and Israel. He made the remarks during a Thursday call with his Turkish counterpart, Numan Kurtulmus, in which he thanked Türkiye for its policy of non-interference in Iran's domestic affairs.

Protests erupted across Iran last month over economic grievances, before taking on a political dimension and turning violent, leading to casualties and widespread damage to public property, mosques, government buildings, and banks. Iranian authorities blamed the United States and Israel for inciting the unrest.– NNN-IRNA