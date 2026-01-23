MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metals Group and Member Companies to Showcase at Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Metals Group is pleased to announce that its member companies will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2026, taking place January 25-26, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building.

Representatives from Metals Group and its portfolio of resource companies will be on hand at Booth 528 throughout the conference, engaging with investors, partners, and industry stakeholders to share insights on their respective projects, growth strategies, and exploration milestones.

Altiplano Metals (TSXV: APN) - A Canadian resource company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of copper-gold mineral assets, primarily in Chile, supported by existing mining and processing infrastructure.

Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) - Exploration company advancing the high-potential Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) - Canadian exploration company focused on copper and precious metals projects in the Americas.

Omega Pacific (CSE: OMGA) - Focused on exploration in British Columbia's Toodoggone Mining District, including newly discovered bulk-tonnage gold mineralization at the Williams Property.

Torr Metals (TSXV: TMET) - A discovery-focused explorer advancing porphyry copper-gold systems across British Columbia and Ontario, leveraging systematic exploration and established regional infrastructure.

Sankamap (CSE: SCU) - Advancing high-grade copper and gold exploration in the South Pacific, with fully permitted assets in the Solomon Islands.

Laiva Gold Inc. (CSE: EDGM) - Owner of the Laiva Gold Mine in Finland, targeting the transition into production. Vulcan Resources (Private Company) - A strategic exploration company within the Metals Group portfolio focused on advancing early-stage gold and copper properties while actively progressing toward a public listing.

" VRIC is one of the most important gatherings for the global resource investment community, bringing together world-class projects and the capital necessary to advance them," said Founder, John Williamson. "Our member companies look forward to connecting with investors and peers, highlighting our collective progress across diversified metals and mining assets."

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 528 throughout the event to meet senior management from each company, explore project highlights, and learn more about Metals Group's collaborative strategy that helps accelerate discovery and value creation across its members.

About Metals Group

Metals Group is a consortium of exploration and mining companies backed by teams of technical, financial and corporate professionals with experience in raising capital, advancing projects, and delivering impactful results for shareholders. Through shared expertise and a disciplined approach to project selection and development, Metals Group companies are positioned for growth across multiple jurisdictions and commodities. (metalsgroup )

