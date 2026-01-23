MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Medaro Mining Announces Digital Marketing Services Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ( "Senergy" ) to provide digital marketing services to the Company.

Senergy's services will consist of content creation, strategic messaging, and corporate communications. Senergy is a Vancouver, British Columbia based communications and media marketing company focused on helping public companies reach new investors and maintain relationships with shareholders using online strategies. For more information regarding Senergy, please visit: .

Senergy has been retained for an initial period of one month commencing on January 23, 2026. In consideration of the services provided by Senergy, the Company has agreed to pay CAD$50,000 plus GST. Senergy and its principal and Chief Executive Officer, Aleem Fidai, are at arm's length to the Company and have advised they do now own any securities in the Company.

About Medaro

Medaro mining is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Canada. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

