Iran Freedom Launches Awareness Initiative Amplifying Youth Voices For Democratic Reform In Iran

Voices of Iran's Youth and Civil Society Call for Democratic Change

The initiative draws from a range of civic discussions and independent commentaries that highlight a unifying principle: that political change must return power to the people through free and transparent elections, not serve the interests of any particular individual or faction. Iran Freedom's campaign underscores this vision by elevating messages from young people, students, workers, and civil society leaders across Iran who are demanding accountability, civil liberties, and a representative system of governance.

Widespread protests across Iran in recent years have reflected public frustration over economic hardship, repression, and the lack of basic freedoms. Despite the risks, many of Iran's youth have continued to organize and participate in civic resistance, often described as resilient, determined, and committed to peaceful change.

The initiative, led by Maryam Rajavi, also highlights a proposed framework for democratic transition, based on the vision of the Iranian Resistance and broader civil society coalitions. Key principles include:



A peaceful transfer of sovereignty following the end of authoritarian rule

Formation of a constituent assembly during a defined transitional period

Drafting of a new constitution based on pluralism, rule of law, and universal suffrage

Establishment of a democratic republic with separation of religion and state

Guarantees for gender equality, minority rights, and judicial independence Commitment to a non-nuclear Iran that adheres to international norms

Iran Freedom encourages global audiences, policymakers, and media to focus on the human rights dimensions of Iran's current crisis and to support open dialogue with those seeking dignity, self-determination, and democratic reform.

