403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3271717 WASHINGTON -- Kuwait Embassy in Washington vigilance for a massive winter storm in mid-west and eastern coastal states this weekend.
3271620 WASHINGTON -- The US government formally withdraws from the World Health Organization and suspends all funding to the global health body.
3271723 RABAT -- Chief of Uganda People's Defense Force Muhoozi Kainerugaba says that 30 opposition supporters were killed in election-related violence.
3271712 ISLAMABAD -- At least nine people are killed and a child injured in an avalanche in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northern Pakistan.
3271708 ISLAMABAD -- At least five people are killed and 10 others injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan's northern KPK province.
3271628 TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolves the powerful Lower House of parliament ahead of the general elections, due next month. (end)
gb
3271620 WASHINGTON -- The US government formally withdraws from the World Health Organization and suspends all funding to the global health body.
3271723 RABAT -- Chief of Uganda People's Defense Force Muhoozi Kainerugaba says that 30 opposition supporters were killed in election-related violence.
3271712 ISLAMABAD -- At least nine people are killed and a child injured in an avalanche in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northern Pakistan.
3271708 ISLAMABAD -- At least five people are killed and 10 others injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan's northern KPK province.
3271628 TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolves the powerful Lower House of parliament ahead of the general elections, due next month. (end)
gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment