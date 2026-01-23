MENAFN - GetNews)



"Fresh Move Media logo representing its recognition as the Best Marketing Agency in Richmond VA by Expertise."Fresh Move Media earns recognition as the Best Marketing Agency in Richmond VA according to Expertise for expertise and results.

Fresh Move Media has been named the Best Marketing Agency in Richmond VA according to Expertise, recognizing the agency's expertise, credibility, and consistent results for businesses across the Richmond region.

Expertise evaluates service providers using a comprehensive selection process that includes reputation, experience, responsiveness, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Fresh Move Media was selected based on its strong performance across these criteria and its ability to deliver measurable outcomes through modern marketing strategies.

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Fresh Move Media is a full service digital marketing agency offering website design, search engine optimization, paid advertising, video production, photography, and brand strategy. The agency works with local, regional, and national businesses, helping them improve visibility, generate leads, and adapt to changing digital search behavior.

“This recognition reflects the way our team approaches marketing every day,” said Ryan Leach, co founder of Fresh Move Media.“We focus on building strategies that are grounded in data, creativity, and long term value for our clients.”

Fresh Move Media is known for combining creative execution with technical expertise, particularly in search engine optimization strategies designed for both traditional search engines and emerging AI driven discovery platforms. This forward looking approach allows businesses to remain competitive as consumer search behavior continues to evolve.

The designation as Best Marketing Agency in Richmond VA by Expertise reinforces Fresh Move Media's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking sustainable growth through modern digital marketing.

For more information, visit

About Fresh Move Media

Fresh Move Media is a Richmond based digital marketing agency providing website design, SEO, paid media, video production, photography, and brand strategy services. The agency helps businesses grow through performance focused marketing built for today's and tomorrow's digital platforms.