National Rehabilitation Center Participates In The Military Police Exhibition For Combating Drugs And Cybercrimes To Enhance Awareness Of Addiction Risks

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23 January, 2026: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) announced its participation in the Military Police Exhibition for Combating Drugs and Cybercrimes 2026, organised by the Ministry of Defence, represented by the Military Police Command. The exhibition will take place from 27 January to 4 February 2026 at Zayed Military City in Abu Dhabi exhibition aims to raise awareness among Ministry of Defence personnel, security and police entities, as well as national service recruits and reservists, about the dangers of drug abuse and effective methods of prevention and intervention in the workplace, at home and within the wider community. It also seeks to enhance awareness and understanding of cybercrimes, including fraud and online extortion, and to educate participants on how to avoid falling victim to such crimes its dedicated booth, the National Rehabilitation Center will showcase the services it provides and respond to enquiries from national service recruits and reservists contributing to enhanced awareness of the risks of addiction and psychoactive substances. The Center will also deliver awareness lectures as part of the exhibition's activities.
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 1468 times
PR Category: Local & Government News
Posted on: Friday, January 23, 2026 5:20:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: du Pay transforms financial lives with customer-centric digi...
|
| Next Story: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation maps out 2026 season with focus on...
|
|
|
More from Local & Government News
MENAFN23012026003092003082ID1110643272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment