BHD Storage Solutions To Exhibit At MODEX In Atlanta

"BHD Storage Solutions"BHD Storage Solutions announced its participation in MODEX 2026, taking place April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Exhibiting at Booth #15559, the company will showcase warehouse storage systems, racking configurations, and inventory-supported solutions designed to improve layout efficiency and speed project execution. The event offers distributors, contractors, and warehouse leaders an opportunity to connect with BHD and explore durable storage solutions.

BHD Storage Solutions is excited to connect with distributors, contractors, and warehouse decision-makers during MODEX 2026 to discuss layout planning, storage optimization, and durable industrial rack systems built to perform in demanding environments.

Storage & Racking Services Provided by BHD Storage Solutions

BHD Storage Solutions provides industrial storage systems and support services, including racking supply, warehouse layout consultation, buy-backs and trade-ins, as well as configuration services that help customers select the right system and components for their facility requirements.



BHD supports facilities that require pallet rack and teardrop racking systems designed for strength, scalability, and space efficiency, with dependable availability and responsive service for time-sensitive warehouse projects.

For long, bulky inventory storage, BHD also supplies cantilever solutions and lumber rack systems to help warehouses safely store materials such as wood, pipe, steel, and oversized products while keeping aisles clear and product accessible. To complete racking installations, BHD offers key accessories such as a wire deck for pallet rack applications, supporting improved load support and safer product handling while helping warehouses meet operational needs efficiently.

About the Company

BHD Storage Solutions is a warehouse storage and industrial racking provider in Austell, GA, delivering high-quality racking systems with competitive pricing and reliable support. With more than 20 years of experience, the company helps customers improve space utilization, reduce lead times, and implement racking systems built for long-term performance.