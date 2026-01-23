Making Systems Visible: How One Atlanta Founder Is Quietly Driving Millions In Public Value Across Technology, Infrastructure, And Community.

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Storytelling is infrastructure-it's how visualization turns data into understanding, and understanding into action." Dr. Alyssa Combs on Capitol Hill during the Diverse Environmental Leaders Speakers Bureau Transformational Tour, where she engaged in national conversations on the National Park System and curated Geotechture's“Advocasee” branch for immersive storytelling and impact."Atlanta-based entrepreneur and hidden mogul Alyssa Combs builds decision-ready visual systems that support millions in public value across technology, infrastructure, and community.

Atlanta-based entrepreneur and hidden mogul Dr. Alyssa Combs has spent more than 15 years building and modernizing systems that support public value across technology, infrastructure, and community.

Combs' work spans government, nonprofits, and private organizations, where she has supported initiatives tied to millions of dollars in public revenue, infrastructure investment, and operational efficiency. Her expertise lies in translating multi-layered data into actionable visualizations at the intersection of geospatial technology, data governance, immersive tools, and community-centered decision-making.

In her role supporting Gwinnett County, Combs has worked on data and technology systems that support countywide utility programs, stormwater credit frameworks, and asset management workflows tied to revenue protection, regulatory compliance, and long-term capital planning. Her work has supported the management of hundreds of thousands of spatial assets and records, enabling more accurate fee calculations, infrastructure tracking, and defensible reporting tied to environmental and utility-based funding mechanisms.

Beyond county government, Combs has provided technology strategy, data systems, and immersive storytelling support to nonprofits, community organizations, and regional initiatives across metro Atlanta and beyond. These engagements have helped organizations modernize internal systems, improve transparency, strengthen grant competitiveness, and communicate impact to funders, boards, and the public.

As Founder & CEO of Geotechture, Combs leads an immersive technology and geospatial innovation firm that integrates GIS, artificial intelligence, drone data, and extended reality. The firm's work focuses on translating information and data into tools leaders can actually use to support investment prioritization, risk reduction, and long-term planning across sectors. Through Geotechture's Advocasee branch, Combs applies these tools to immersive advocacy and storytelling, including previous experiences such as Frederick Douglass National Historic Site and the Grand Canyon, demonstrating how visualization can preserve history, elevate narrative, and inform public understanding.

Parallel to her technical ventures, Combs is also the founder of Hazel Tales & Brew, a narrative-driven coffee and lifestyle brand built on the idea that storytelling is infrastructure too that shapes culture, connection, and consumer trust. The brand reflects a broader philosophy present across her portfolio: systems are most effective when they are human-centered and emphasize connection.

Collectively, Combs' work reflects a rare hybrid of technical execution, governance, and cultural fluency. She holds credentials as a certified U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Small Unmanned Aircraft (Part 107) Pilot, a certified project manager, and a university Geoscience Professor who serves on multiple boards focused on environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and community advancement. She is not just a builder, but a steward of long-term impact.

Looking ahead, Combs is developing Innovation Genesis 360, a forthcoming ecosystem seeking to help organizations and entrepreneurs move ideas into action through centralizing software, tools, and education.

While often described by collaborators as a behind-the-scenes force, Combs' influence is increasingly visible through the systems she helps strengthen rather than the spotlight she seeks. In an era when technology decisions carry financial, environmental, and social consequences, her work points to a different model of leadership: quiet in approach, measurable in impact, and built to last.