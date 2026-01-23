Harford County Wildlife Removal Company Celebrates 100Th Five-Star Google Review Milestone

Bel Air, MD - Platinum Wildlife Solutions announces a major milestone: earning 100 five-star reviews on Google, a testament to the company's commitment to exceptional service, ethical wildlife management, and outstanding customer care.

Founded on the principles of professionalism, transparency, and humane solutions, this Harford County animal control company has become a trusted name for homeowners and businesses facing wildlife and nuisance animal issues. Reaching 100 five-star (and only 5-star) reviews reflects not only technical expertise, but also the company's dedication to educating customers, protecting homes, and delivering long-term results-not quick fixes.

“Every review represents a real family or business that trusted us during a stressful situation,” says owner Joe Kendrick.“Wildlife problems can be overwhelming, and our goal has always been to bring peace of mind along with effective long-term solutions.”

Platinum Wildlife Solutions specializes in the safe and humane removal of animals such as squirrels, raccoons, mice, rats, bats, snakes, groundhogs and other nuisance wildlife, as well as professional exclusion work to prevent future intrusions. Customers frequently praise the company for clear communication, punctual service, clean workmanship, and thorough inspections that address the root cause of the problem-not just the symptoms.

In the actual 100th review, Louisa Townsend wrote,“I called Platinum to get rid of Squirrels after some other bad company just patched a little hole and took my money. Joe came out within a few hours. He went up onto the roof. Discovered the HUGE area where they were coming in and out, he installed metal drip edge from the shingles to the gutter, installed a no reentry trap door device so they can't get back in! He was there for 2-3 hours and inspected the whole gutter edge area for any other openings. Joe was great and explained everything he was doing, how much it would cost and what to expect!!! I would give 10 stars!!!”

Platinum Wildlife Solutions extends sincere thanks to every customer who took the time to leave a review and share their experience. Your support fuels the mission to provide reliable, humane, and professional wildlife solutions throughout the region.

To learn more about Platinum Wildlife Solutions, view services, or request a quote, visit or call Joe Kendrick at 410-692-8812