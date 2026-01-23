Maju Superfoods Expands Multi-Channel Availability Of Cold-Pressed Turkish Black Seed Oil With 2% Thymoquinone

SAN DIEGO, CA - January 23, 2026 - Maju Superfoods, a San Diego–based wellness company specializing in heritage-inspired botanical products, today announced the expanded retail availability of its cold-pressed Turkish black seed oil across major e-commerce and retail platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, iHerb, TikTok Shop, and MajuSuperfoods.

Maju Superfoods' black seed oil is produced using slow, cold-press extraction methods and features a reported 2% Thymoquinone (TQ) concentration. Thymoquinone is a naturally occurring bioactive compound found in Nigella sativa, a plant traditionally used for centuries in wellness practices.

To meet a range of consumer preferences, Maju Superfoods now offers its Turkish black seed oil in multiple formats:



Liquid Dropper Tinctures - designed for traditional use and flexible daily routines

Capsules - a convenient, tasteless option for consistent supplementation

Honey-Sweetened Gummies - a palatable alternative to liquid formats Black Seed Tallow Balm - a topical formulation combining black seed oil with grass-fed beef tallow and Manuka honey



“Our focus has always been on quality, transparency, and accessibility,” said Ryan Rigney, CEO of Maju Superfoods.“By expanding into additional formats and making our products available through trusted retailers like Target and Walmart, we're making it easier for consumers to incorporate traditionally valued ingredients into their daily routines.”

Emphasis on Sourcing and Extraction

Black seed oil products can vary widely based on origin and processing methods. Maju Superfoods sources its Nigella sativa seeds from Turkey and employs gentle cold-press extraction techniques designed to preserve naturally occurring compounds. The company reports a consistent 2% Thymoquinone concentration as a benchmark for its black seed oil products.

Availability

The full Maju Superfoods black seed oil product line is available through the following authorized channels:



Official Website:

Amazon:

Walmart: :Maju+Superfoods

Target:

iHerb: TikTok Shop: Search @majusuperfoods in the TikTok app



About Maju Superfoods

Founded in San Diego, Maju Superfoods develops botanical wellness products inspired by traditional practices and modern sourcing standards. The company emphasizes transparent ingredient origins, careful extraction methods, and multi-format product offerings designed to fit contemporary lifestyles.