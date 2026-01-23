Based On A True Story, Self-Employed Chronicles One Man's Journey From The Streets To Redemption

Los Angeles, CA - Self-Employed, a powerful new book by Michael Espinoza, tells the raw, unfiltered story of survival, success, and spiritual transformation. Orphaned at just twelve years old and raised on the streets of East Los Angeles, Espinoza's life began in chaos-shaped by loss, crime, and the pull of the mob world that surrounded him.

After multiple arrests and time spent behind bars, Espinoza discovered an unexpected gift for performance and promotion. What began as survival evolved into ambition, and eventually into a multi-state entertainment empire. At his peak, he was running dozens of shows each week across multiple states, earning six figures and becoming widely known as the“Godfather of Stripping.”

But success came at a cost.

Despite financial achievement and notoriety, Espinoza found himself empty and searching for meaning beyond the empire he had built. In 2020, a divine encounter marked a turning point. He surrendered his life to Jesus Christ, walked away from the adult entertainment industry, and began rebuilding his life from the ground up-this time rooted in faith.

Together with his wife, Ashley, Espinoza transformed his business into a clean, nationwide entertainment company and expanded into real estate, proving that redemption doesn't erase the past-but it can redeem it.

Self-Employed is more than a memoir. It is a testimony of breaking generational cycles, choosing faith over fame, and discovering true freedom beyond money and power. With unflinching honesty, Espinoza invites readers into a story of grace, restoration, and what's possible when a life is fully surrendered.

Title: Self-Employed Author: Michael Espinoza Genre: Biography / Memoir / Christian Testimony Based on: A true story